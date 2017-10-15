Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1,374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 8,315,638 shares of the stock were exchanged. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

