Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Constellium N.V. worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium N.V. in the first quarter worth $19,706,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium N.V. in the second quarter worth $15,220,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium N.V. by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,513,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Constellium N.V. by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 390,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 371,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellium N.V. by 29.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 325,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellium N.V. from $6.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on shares of Constellium N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Constellium N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) opened at 11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Constellium N.V. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Constellium N.V. had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium N.V. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium N.V. Profile

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

