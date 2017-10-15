Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $160,023.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,305.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 158 shares of company stock worth $13,022. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 1,558,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

