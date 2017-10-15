Connable Office Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Waldron LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 312,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,036,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $601,513.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.52.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at 143.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

