Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONE Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets. The Company’s initial assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. CONE Midstream Partners LP is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get Cone Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cone Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Cone Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cone Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation dropped their price target on shares of Cone Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cone Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of Cone Midstream Partners (CNNX) opened at 16.65 on Wednesday. Cone Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Cone Midstream Partners had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cone Midstream Partners will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cone-midstream-partners-lp-cnnx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cone Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cone Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cone Midstream Partners

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cone Midstream Partners (CNNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cone Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cone Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.