Comparing USD Partners (USDP) & Its Peers

USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) is one of 48 public companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare USD Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USD Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners $110.04 million $55.88 million 9.27 USD Partners Competitors $3.12 billion $137.70 million 19.35

USD Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than USD Partners. USD Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

USD Partners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USD Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of USD Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USD Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners 21.37% 42.91% 7.72% USD Partners Competitors 1.90% -27.90% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for USD Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 USD Partners Competitors 157 896 1553 17 2.55

USD Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 20.19%. Given USD Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe USD Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

USD Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. USD Partners pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 125.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. USD Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

USD Partners rivals beat USD Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals. Its Hardisty terminal is an origination terminal where it loads various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets. The Casper terminal is a crude oil storage, blending and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming. Its San Antonio and West Colton terminals are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks to meet local ethanol demand. The Company provides its customers with railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail under master fleet services agreements.

