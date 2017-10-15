Comparing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) & SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and SL Green Realty Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 1 2 4 0 2.43 SL Green Realty Corporation 0 7 5 0 2.42

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. SL Green Realty Corporation has a consensus price target of $115.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more favorable than SL Green Realty Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SL Green Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty Corporation pays out 319.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and SL Green Realty Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation -3.31% -1.21% -0.44% SL Green Realty Corporation 7.20% 1.43% 0.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of SL Green Realty Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and SL Green Realty Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation $641.51 million 3.32 $321.83 million ($0.26) -91.15 SL Green Realty Corporation $1.53 billion 6.69 $871.44 million $0.97 106.69

SL Green Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corporation beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services. Its commercial and other real estate provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction and tenant-related services for its commercial and other real estate, and multi-family real estate portfolio. Its multi-family services business also provides similar services for third parties. It owned or had interests in approximately 248 properties, consisting of approximately 119 office and approximately 110 flex properties, totaling approximately 26.6 million square feet, leased to approximately 1,600 commercial tenants and approximately 19 multi-family rental properties containing approximately 5,614 residential units, plus developable land.

About SL Green Realty Corporation

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments. It acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. Its debt and preferred equity activities include purchases and originations, inclusive of advances under future funding obligations, discount and fee amortization, and paid-in-kind interest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held interests in 24 consolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 16.1 million rentable square feet and seven unconsolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 6.6 million rentable square feet located primarily in midtown Manhattan.

