Comparing Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP)

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JUNO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Juno Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juno Therapeutics -354.36% -27.10% -20.97% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings -1,001.77% -107.10% -83.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Juno Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juno Therapeutics 1 6 8 0 2.47 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings 0 0 4 0 3.00

Juno Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $39.12, suggesting a potential downside of 8.80%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 190.44%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is more favorable than Juno Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Juno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Juno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Juno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Juno Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juno Therapeutics $82.57 million 54.50 -$288.55 million ($2.82) -15.21 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings $2.76 million 123.73 -$27.54 million ($0.61) -11.15

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Juno Therapeutics. Juno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Juno Therapeutics beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Its product candidates JCAR017, JCAR014, and JCAR015, as well as an additional early stage product candidate incorporating a fully human binding domain, leverage CAR technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B cell leukemias and lymphomas. Its CAR product candidate JCAR018 targets CD22, a different protein commonly expressed on the surface of B cell leukemias and lymphomas. Its MUC-16 directed product candidate is an armored CAR that secretes the cytokine interleukin 12 (IL-12), which may help to overcome the inhibitory effects that the tumor microenvironment can have on T cell activity.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment. The Company’s product, anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrotic processes without causing immunosuppression. Anabasum stimulates the production of Specialized Pro-Resolving Lipid Mediators (SPMs) that act to resolve inflammation, and halt fibrosis by activating endogenous pathways. The Company is developing anabasum to treat four diseases: systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

