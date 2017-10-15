Comparing Israel Chemicals Shs (ICL) and Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

Israel Chemicals Shs (NYSE: ICL) and Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Israel Chemicals Shs and Marrone Bio Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Shs $5.34 billion 1.06 $924.80 million ($0.15) -29.60 Marrone Bio Innovations $16.95 million 1.91 -$21.12 million ($1.17) -0.88

Israel Chemicals Shs has higher revenue and earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations. Israel Chemicals Shs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marrone Bio Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Israel Chemicals Shs pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marrone Bio Innovations does not pay a dividend. Israel Chemicals Shs pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Israel Chemicals Shs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Israel Chemicals Shs and Marrone Bio Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Shs -3.43% 13.55% 4.20% Marrone Bio Innovations -177.10% N/A -64.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Israel Chemicals Shs and Marrone Bio Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Shs 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marrone Bio Innovations 0 2 1 0 2.33

Israel Chemicals Shs currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Israel Chemicals Shs.

Volatility and Risk

Israel Chemicals Shs has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Israel Chemicals Shs beats Marrone Bio Innovations on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Israel Chemicals Shs

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.

