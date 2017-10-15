Comparing E Commerce China Dangdang (DANG) & Its Rivals

E Commerce China Dangdang (NYSE: DANG) is one of 29 public companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare E Commerce China Dangdang to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get E Commerce China Dangdang Inc alerts:

25.7% of E Commerce China Dangdang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E Commerce China Dangdang and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio E Commerce China Dangdang N/A N/A -44.20 E Commerce China Dangdang Competitors $5.30 billion $868.94 million -27.14

E Commerce China Dangdang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than E Commerce China Dangdang. E Commerce China Dangdang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

E Commerce China Dangdang has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E Commerce China Dangdang’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for E Commerce China Dangdang and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E Commerce China Dangdang 0 0 0 0 N/A E Commerce China Dangdang Competitors 87 682 1572 84 2.68

As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given E Commerce China Dangdang’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E Commerce China Dangdang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares E Commerce China Dangdang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E Commerce China Dangdang 8.34% 107.58% 17.19% E Commerce China Dangdang Competitors -1,537.80% -31.04% -7.18%

E Commerce China Dangdang Company Profile

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. is a business to consumer e-commerce company. The Company is focused on selling books online. The Company operates and manages its business in the segment of the provision of a single class of global services for the delivery of content and applications over the Internet. It offers over 1,200,000 book titles, including approximately 1,100,000 Chinese language titles. It offers other media products and general merchandise categories on its Internet platform, including fashion and apparel beauty and personal care products, home and lifestyle products, and baby, children and maternity products. It also offers the dangdang.com marketplace program, which allows third-party merchants to sell their general merchandise products alongside its products. Its Internet platform consists of its dangdang.com Website and its Dangdang mobile shopping application. Its Dangdang Reader application allows customers to browse for, download, purchase and read e-books.

Receive News & Ratings for E Commerce China Dangdang Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Commerce China Dangdang Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.