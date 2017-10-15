Community Bank N.A. Has $2.37 Million Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at 63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.22. Emerson Electric Company has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

