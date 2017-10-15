CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of CommScope Holding from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope Holding from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of CommScope Holding from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope Holding from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of CommScope Holding (COMM) remained flat at $32.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,041,128 shares of the stock traded hands. CommScope Holding has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). CommScope Holding had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $163,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CommScope Holding by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CommScope Holding by 68.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

CommScope Holding Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

