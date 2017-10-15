Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-grows-holdings-in-the-kraft-heinz-company-khc.html.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 77.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.