Commerzbank Ag’s (CBK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €9.65 ($11.35) target price on Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. equinet AG set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.32 ($10.97).

Commerzbank Ag (ETR CBK) opened at 11.651 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is €14.59 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average is €10.07. Commerzbank Ag has a 1-year low of €5.63 and a 1-year high of €11.84.

