Commerce Union Bancshares Inc (CUBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Commerce Union Bancshares Inc (OTC:CUBN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Commerce Union Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a mkt perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Commerce Union Bancshares (OTC:CUBN) opened at 24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Commerce Union Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 million and a PE ratio of 22.49.

About Commerce Union Bancshares

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking.

