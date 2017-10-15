Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after buying an additional 98,570,377 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,663,324,000 after buying an additional 48,147,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,244,768,000 after buying an additional 29,199,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,212,000 after buying an additional 28,597,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,129,000 after buying an additional 12,625,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $144,932.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) opened at 36.01 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

