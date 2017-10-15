Colony Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Strategies Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.04. 301,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $111.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/colony-group-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-sp-natnl-amt-free-munpl-bd-fd-mub.html.

About iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

