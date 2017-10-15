Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) opened at 11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company’s market cap is $335.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,319.39%. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post ($3.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER and ONSOLIS. Its DETERx platform provides extended-release drug delivery, while safeguarding against common methods of abuse and tampering, including crushing, chewing, and heating and injecting.

