Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 207,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) opened at 75.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 73,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $5,304,009.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $277,547.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,323.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

