Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Stake Lowered by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,468 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,970 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Stake Lowered by Rikoon Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-ctsh-stake-lowered-by-rikoon-group-llc.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

In other news, insider Debashis Chatterjee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $162,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 8,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $578,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,683,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.