Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Position Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cognex Corporation were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 409,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 34.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 2,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Robinson J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $599,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,242,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Cognex Corporation had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Cognex Corporation from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Cognex Corporation Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

