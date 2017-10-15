CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Coal Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded CNX Coal Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price target on CNX Coal Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Coal Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CNX Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Coal Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CNX Coal Resources (NYSE CNXC) opened at 15.10 on Wednesday. CNX Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $352.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.48.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $82.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. CNX Coal Resources had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Analysts predict that CNX Coal Resources will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 208,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Coal Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Coal Resources

CNX Coal Resources LP is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

