City Of London Investment Grou Sells 7,726 Shares of MEXICO EQUITY & (MXE) Stock

MEXICO EQUITY & (NYSE:MXE) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 7,726 shares of MEXICO EQUITY & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $86,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 6,614 shares of MEXICO EQUITY & stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $79,235.72.

Shares of MEXICO EQUITY & (NYSE:MXE) opened at 11.0192 on Friday. MEXICO EQUITY & has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEXICO EQUITY & stock. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its stake in MEXICO EQUITY & (NYSE:MXE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC owned approximately 1.13% of MEXICO EQUITY & worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEXICO EQUITY &

The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity and convertible securities issued by Mexican companies and debt securities of Mexican issuers.

