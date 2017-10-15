Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. (JASO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,163 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of JA Solar Holdings, Co. worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JASO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. by 848.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 296,800 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. during the first quarter worth $622,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. by 63.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,289 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) opened at 7.33 on Friday. JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $343.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

JA Solar Holdings, Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.53 million. JA Solar Holdings, Co. had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd. will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JASO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of JA Solar Holdings, Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JA Solar Holdings, Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About JA Solar Holdings, Co.

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar power products that convert sunlight into electricity for a range of uses. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling solar modules, as well as silicon wafer manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments, including manufacturing and solar projects.

