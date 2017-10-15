Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Sell Rating for Smith & Nephew plc (SN)

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.25) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SN. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.83) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,289.25 ($16.95).

Get Smith & Nephew plc alerts:

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1422.00 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,064.91 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,432.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,368.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,329.65. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.45 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/citigroup-inc-reaffirms-sell-rating-for-smith-nephew-plc-sn.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

In other Smith & Nephew plc news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 223 shares of Smith & Nephew plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.14) per share, with a total value of £3,077.40 ($4,046.02).

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.