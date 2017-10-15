Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Clarus Corp (BDE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) by 7,684.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clarus Corp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Corp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Corp by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus Corp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BDE shares. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Clarus Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) opened at 6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Clarus Corp had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Clarus Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Clarus Corp (BDE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/citigroup-inc-grows-stake-in-clarus-corp-bde.html.

Clarus Corp Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.