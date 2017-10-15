Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) opened at 45.72 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.19%.

SRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

