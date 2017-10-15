Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,490 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flexsteel Industries worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) opened at 50.07 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.43 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer, importer, marketer and distributor of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The Company offers its products for contract under categories, such as hospitality, healthcare, senior living, government and commercial office.

