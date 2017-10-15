Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in KBL Merger Corp IV (KBLMU) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBL Merger Corp IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBL Merger Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBL Merger Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBL Merger Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $12,576,000.

KBL Merger Corp IV (KBLMU) opened at 10.17 on Friday. KBL Merger Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

KBL Merger Corp IV Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The Company intends to focus on acquiring an operating company in the healthcare and related wellness industry.

