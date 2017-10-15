Citadel Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidance Software worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidance Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 156.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 135,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Shawn Mccreight sold 46,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $325,828.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,106,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,015. 38.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) opened at 7.07 on Friday. Guidance Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm’s market cap is $216.10 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 559.09%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GUID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Guidance Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Guidance Software Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

