Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,633 Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Elevate Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other Elevate Credit news, CFO Christopher Lutes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) opened at 7.37 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s market cap is $307.28 million.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

