CIBC Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ LFUS) traded down 2.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,048 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $209.85.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $313.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post $7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Littelfuse by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

