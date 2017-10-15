CIBC Increases WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Price Target to C$29.50

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WJA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.50.

WestJet Airlines (WJA) opened at 27.48 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16.

In other WestJet Airlines news, insider Gregg Albert Saretsky sold 14,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$381,715.13. Also, insider Marshall Wilmot sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$85,311.44. Insiders have sold a total of 18,355 shares of company stock worth $474,818 over the last quarter.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

