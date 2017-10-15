Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs, were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the second quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, by 19.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, by 150.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs, from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Churchill Downs, from $184.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ CHDN) opened at 208.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $131.70 and a one year high of $209.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.33 million. Churchill Downs, had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.25, for a total value of $991,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

