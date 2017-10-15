China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) worth $61,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,355,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,544,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 557,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (CHU) opened at 14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20 and a beta of 0.71. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

