Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT).

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE CLDT) traded up 0.50% on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 223,967 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $52,269.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

