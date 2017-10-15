Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) opened at 24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.54. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment.

