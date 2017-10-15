Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 153,078 Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 592,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period.

Get Central Fund of Canada Limited alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cetera-investment-advisers-purchases-shares-of-153078-central-fund-of-canada-limited-cef.html.

Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF) traded up 0.74% on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 612,388 shares. Central Fund of Canada Limited has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

About Central Fund of Canada Limited

Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Fund of Canada Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Fund of Canada Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.