Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) traded up 0.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 6,768,350 shares of the company were exchanged. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

