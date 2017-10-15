CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.01.

CTL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG set a $29.00 target price on CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on CenturyLink from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on CenturyLink from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

CenturyLink (NYSE CTL) opened at 20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.89. CenturyLink has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenturyLink will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 18.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 27.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

