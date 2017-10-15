CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.50

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,500,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $197,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,715,787 shares of company stock valued at $205,347,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,111,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,546,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,848,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,216,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,837,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

