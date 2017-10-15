Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,511,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,995,000 after purchasing an additional 554,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,978,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,968,000 after purchasing an additional 182,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 247,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,450,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,992,000 after purchasing an additional 261,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,185,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 222,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) opened at 40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

