Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Caterpillar (CAT) opened at 130.71 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $131.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

