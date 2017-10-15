Castleark Management LLC Maintains Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Castleark Management LLC maintained its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 930,281 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $544.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $184.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.04.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 43,443 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $6,997,364.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,932.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 216,624 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $34,867,799.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,426,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,357 shares of company stock worth $83,154,633. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

