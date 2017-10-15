CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $63,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ CTRE) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $19.04. 456,641 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 164.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

