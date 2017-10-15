Career Education Corporation (CECO) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) is one of 20 public companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Career Education Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Career Education Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation $631.21 million $42.44 million -29.28 Career Education Corporation Competitors $909.14 million $144.34 million 5.36

Career Education Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Career Education Corporation. Career Education Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Career Education Corporation has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Career Education Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Career Education Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Career Education Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation -3.82% 3.73% 2.35% Career Education Corporation Competitors 0.80% 0.13% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Career Education Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Career Education Corporation Competitors 61 441 455 2 2.42

Career Education Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Career Education Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Career Education Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Career Education Corporation beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Career Education Corporation Company Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels. The Company operates through four segments: CTU, AIU, Culinary Arts and Transitional Group. Its University group consists of AIU and CTU, which serve students online with career-focused degree programs. Its Career Colleges Group consists of Culinary Arts and Transitional Group segments. The Culinary Arts segment includes Le Cordon Bleu institutions in North America (LCB), which offer hands-on educational programs in the career-oriented disciplines of culinary arts and patisserie and baking in the commercial-grade kitchens of Le Cordon Bleu.

