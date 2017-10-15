Care Capital Properties (CCP) & Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Head to Head Contrast

Care Capital Properties (NYSE: CCP) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Care Capital Properties has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Care Capital Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care Capital Properties 109.47% 40.07% 16.26% Physicians Realty Trust 11.51% 1.75% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Care Capital Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care Capital Properties N/A N/A N/A $1.88 12.65 Physicians Realty Trust $296.22 million 9.61 $195.49 million $0.23 78.61

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Care Capital Properties. Care Capital Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Care Capital Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Care Capital Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Care Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Care Capital Properties pays out 121.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Care Capital Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Care Capital Properties and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Care Capital Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 3 10 0 2.77

Care Capital Properties presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Care Capital Properties.

Summary

Care Capital Properties beats Physicians Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Care Capital Properties Company Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes. It also manages a small portfolio of secured and unsecured loans, made primarily to its SNF operators and other post-acute care providers. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 345 properties operated by 38 private regional and local care providers, spread across 36 states and containing a total of approximately 38,000 beds/units. It conducts all of its operations through its operating partnership, Care Capital Properties, LP, and its subsidiaries.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 246 properties located in 29 states with approximately 10,883,601 net leasable square feet. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing healthcare services. The Company focuses its investment activity on various types of healthcare properties, such as medical office buildings; outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; physician group practice clinics; ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty hospitals and treatment centers. Its properties include Arrowhead Commons, Aurora Medical Office Building, Decatur Medical Office Building and El Paso Medical Office Building.

