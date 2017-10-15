Cardinal Health’s (CAH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Cardinal Health to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE CAH) opened at 64.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

