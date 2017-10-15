Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares shot up 4.3% on Friday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.90. The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.44. 851,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,085,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.45 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.74.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$34,978.68.

The stock’s market cap is $563.49 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

