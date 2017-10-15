Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,396,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,278,000 after buying an additional 849,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,469,000 after buying an additional 335,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 3,066.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,294,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,996,000 after buying an additional 30,306,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,864,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,742,000 after buying an additional 157,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,739,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,064,000 after buying an additional 322,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-shares-sold-by-winton-group-ltd.html.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $31,972,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $82.00 price objective on Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE COF) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.36. 1,931,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.50 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.85 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capital One Financial Corporation Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.